NET Bureau

Following the Government of India decision to reduce the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 each, the Arunachal Pradesh government has also taken the decision to further reduce the price of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 each, thereby bringing down the prices by Rs 5 in total, stated an official release. This action is taken in public interest despite loss in revenue of the state government. The decision has been implemented with effect from 12 am midnight on Friday.