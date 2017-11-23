Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 23 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Fuel Shortage in Manipur as Transporters Launch Strike

November 23
14:07 2017
Manipur on Thursday faced an acute shortage of fuel following a strike by owners of oil tankers in protest against government policies.

Most petrol pumps remain closed on Thursday but officials said there was enough stock to last 21 days.

A. Tamphayai, Secretary of the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters Association, said: “The government has slashed the transportation charge by 14 per cent of the amount fixed in 2013. And the security deposit by each transporter was hiked from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.”

Although the petrol pumps were shut, roadside fuel vendors continued their illegal business.

-IANS

0 Comments

0 Comments

