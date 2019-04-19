Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 19 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Fuel Stations Go Cashless in Guwahati, Assam

Fuel Stations Go Cashless in Guwahati, Assam
April 19
14:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In a major step towards Digital India, the petrol pump owners of Guwahati, the capital city of Assam and the gateway to the Northeast have decided to go cashless completely from Thursday until the on-going parliamentary elections are over.

As per reports, the petrol pump owners have been facing trouble over cash transaction after the enforcement of Model Code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Notably, several petrol pump owners in the State have come under the scanner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during this Lok Sabha election.

The owners expressed that they had to face numerous hassles during cash deposits into the banks. That’s why situation compelled them to go cashless completely from Thursday.

However, there will be no extra burden of transaction surcharge on fuel purchases through debit or credit cards either to the consumers, or petrol pump owners.

 

Source: Northeast Now

 

Tags
Election Commission of IndiaFuel Stationsguwahati
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.