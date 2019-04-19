Fuel Stations Go Cashless in Guwahati, Assam

NET Bureau

In a major step towards Digital India, the petrol pump owners of Guwahati, the capital city of Assam and the gateway to the Northeast have decided to go cashless completely from Thursday until the on-going parliamentary elections are over.

As per reports, the petrol pump owners have been facing trouble over cash transaction after the enforcement of Model Code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Notably, several petrol pump owners in the State have come under the scanner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during this Lok Sabha election.

The owners expressed that they had to face numerous hassles during cash deposits into the banks. That’s why situation compelled them to go cashless completely from Thursday.

However, there will be no extra burden of transaction surcharge on fuel purchases through debit or credit cards either to the consumers, or petrol pump owners.

Source: Northeast Now