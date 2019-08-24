Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 24 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Fugitive guest lecturer of Tripura University arrested in Amarpur

Fugitive guest lecturer of Tripura University arrested in Amarpur
August 24
12:53 2019
NET Bureau

Guest lecturer of Tripura University Moti Kapoor, accused of attacking a newspaper office and the office of a sitting high court judge, was arrested on Friday night from Amarpur under Gomoti district.

His associate Samarjit Chakraborty was arrested earlier and currently is in police remand.

Police sources informed that Moti Kapoor was hiding in disguise in a village of Amarpur.

“To evade arrest, Kapoor shaved off his head and sported a mustache and beard. He had disguised as a rickshaw puller,” police informed.

Officer-in-charge of West Agartala PS Deba Prasad Roy, said, “We may have been late in finding the two accused. But the good thing is, we finally nabbed them.”

Moti Kapoor, who hails from Maharashtra, was a guest lecturer of Tripura University in the department of sociology.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, Moti Kapoor was seen showing karate moves and singing in a classroom.

The news was carried by a newspaper that was later attacked by miscreants led by Moti Kapoor.
One journalist was also injured in the incident.

Moti Kapoor was suspended from the university and a case was registered against him in West Agartala PS by the newspaper.

Source: Northeast Now

Loading, Please Wait!