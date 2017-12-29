Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Fund Crunch Forces Students from Dima Hasao to Quit Studies Midway

Fund Crunch Forces Students from Dima Hasao to Quit Studies Midway
December 29
16:51 2017
NET Bureau

Several students from Dima Hasao district in Assam, who have been pursuing their higher education from various places in Assam, are forced to leave their studies midway and return home. Why? Because their parents who are employees of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) have not received their salaries since November 2016 and due to this the students are unable to play their regular dues required to survive in a place away from home.

“Two of my children are studying science. One is in his TDC Third Semester and is pursuing his studies from Cotton College. The younger son will appear in his Higher Secondary finals in 2018. I have my last salary in 2016 December. Recently, I could not pay for the house rent. There was even no money to pay them for buying their gas cylinders. They had to return home due to this,” said Chiranjit Bodo, a resident of Maibang, while sharing his despair to Haflong Ki Asli Khabar.

This is, however, not the tale of one parent as the list of students who have returned home due to the acute financial crunch of their parents is pretty long. As per our sources, so far at least 35 students have left their educational abode in Guwahati and have returned to their home district.

It may be mentioned here that the NCHAC controls almost all the departments in the Dima Hasao district with executive power except general administration, police, treasury, election and judiciary. It could not pay salary to employees in its role since November 2016, because previous governments allegedly hired unnecessarily large number of employees, reported NDTV quoting NCHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Garlosa.

Moreover, to meet their daily expenses, the NCHAC employees were also forced to auction their household goods to make ends meet. Items such as televisions, motorbikes, scooters, utensils, chairs, tables and stoves were auctioned to raise money to pay medical bills, school fee, and to buy essential items.

