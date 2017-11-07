Fundamental Problems with Manipur’s Education System

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Although Manipur has 76.94 percent literacy rate, there are several socio-political and economic issues which have hampered the education of various sections of people. Economic blockades and general strikes last year led to the long closure of several schools and colleges. In fact, it was reported that there were less than 150 working days last year. In such a situation, it creates a big challenge to normalise the education sector in the state. Unable to stabilise the situation till now, the academic life of the students have been fractured.

Besides these issues, it is important to analyse the problems persisting in the mode of education in the state. The problem of education system has been a nationwide issue. But here, the study will be specifically based on the fundamental problems with the education system in the state of Manipur.

Excessive Dependence on Coaching

Everything seems to be wrong in Manipur. There has been a growing trend of private coaching due to the want of higher marks in the examinations. Irrespective of any level of merit, everyone is following the coaching trend. The high and secondary school students at least spend 5-7 hours daily in just private coaching. In fact, considering the time spend at schools and coaching, the total time they spend in learning gets to around 12-13 hours daily. This has resulted in the decline of self-learning.

Coaching business is booming in Manipur. A teacher at a private school in Manipur earns a meagre salary. But such teachers have ventured out to take private coaching and have become an incredible source of income. A teacher who used to earn Rs 60,000 annually through his job at schools now earns in lakhs because of the coaching business.

Coaching has given mixed results. Some have reaped benefits whereas some just followed the trend not knowing the insights. It has also brought inequalities. There are large sections in the state, where parents cannot afford coaching. A perception has developed among the students and the parents that a student who goes to coaching will perform well in the exams. This has demotivated the disadvantaged students. Additionally, this has deprived the students from creativity and imagination.

Problem with Schools

Schools have turned to a sort of teaching shops. Teachers just rant out what is written on the books and there is no explanation and practical learning. Readymade notes are made available to the students- where, apparently, teachers believe it is the only work! Students are encouraged to mug up and not encouraged to ask questions. A sense of fear has developed among the students- what if the teacher gets angry on me? What if the classmate starts mocking? Therefore, students are left with doubts and no options than to mug up.

The education system is failing because children are not encouraged to look things from their own perspective. This lack of ‘critical thinking’ has cost many students when they go for higher studies. For example a student who recently passed out from a renowned Imphal-based school and joined the Delhi University, there was a drastic change in the process of learning. He did not have any idea of his own and could not process any critical analysis on any topic. Unsurprisingly, he went back home during the holidays to take coaching.

No Exposure

Students have better understanding of the world outside them through exposure. Neither the schools nor the parents seem to be interested in giving exposure to the children. The present education system has isolated the children from the outside world. This has only hampered the progress of the students.

Most of the schools do not want to invest in inviting motivational speakers or guest lecturers from various parts of the country. They do not want to send students to other states for cultural and educational exchanges. No school in Manipur arranges for any exchange programmes with other schools across the country. Hypothetically, if the schools had the arrangements, parents would continue to be very apprehensive.

No Practical Learning

In most of the schools in Manipur, classroom learning consists of 90-100 percent of the curriculum. It has been reported widely that emphasis must be given more on ‘outside the classroom’ learning than focusing on the classroom teachings. The schools do not abide to any of the recommendations.

It becomes interesting when Science is taught through dictation and not through practical. Most of the high schools do not have a science laboratory. Some schools have it, but it is only for namesake. Not only science, there are many experimental kits that are available for subjects like mathematics. Short films and documentaries can be shown to the students to increase social science awareness.

And in case of computer education, the process of learning should be done through practical learning. But on the negative side, there is a lack of computers in most of the schools. Computer labs remain closed for most of the time with the excuse of students’ malpractices during the practical classes. When 90 per cent of the computer classes take in classroom, it becomes a worrisome situation where students are left to learn randomly what’s given on the books. Students who own computers at homes have an edge over the rest of the classmates who do not have computers. It is easily noticeable that students who are proficient at computer skills tend to come from families who have computers.

Absence of Library

Manipur has an education system which encourages only ‘textbook’ learning. Parents discourage children of reading books outside the syllabus. Reading casual books is not looked positively as a source of knowledge but wastage of time. Also, students do not get time as they are already burdened with coaching and school works.

Only the top 10-15 schools have decent library. But it is not stocked with the required books in comparison with the national standards. Libraries are not kept opened during the school hours. There are specific time and day allocated for library visit. Students have restricted mode of learning. For the schools that they do have functioning libraries, they should take help of external grants and help from the government to set up libraries and promote a library culture among the students.

Lack of multilingual learning

The CBSE curriculum has a foreign language or modern Indian language from the upper middle to high school. But the schools that are accredited to the state board do not have such requirement. This creates dissimilarities in the mode of learning and drawbacks for students from the state boards.

Multilingualism is the natural potential available to every normal human being. What is essential is the right environment to realize such potentials. It gives substantial long-lived cognitive, social, personal, academic, and professional benefits in comparison to monolinguals. This all should start from the schools. Schools should have counsellors to guide the students to choose the right language that will help them in long terms.

Conclusion

Learning should not be limited inside the four walls; the students should be given enough time to spend on extra-curricular activities. Sports are not the only extra-curricular activity that the schools can adopt. There are various activities that can be inculcated for quality learning. Bookish knowledge will not bring development and progress in our society as the quality of mind will remain stagnant. If we expect the young minds to bring solution to the problems faced in the state, then the goal of education should not be just ‘marks’ but on knowledge, skills and understanding of the changes taking place around us and how to evolve positive changes in future.