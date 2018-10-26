Gaikhangam to Heptulla, ‘Don’t Act as BJP’s Governor’

NET Bureau

“On several instances since the BJP-led coalition Government was sworn in, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla acted in a manner inappropriate to her office,” said Manipur Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and ex-deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam.

Without naming Dr Najma, Gaikhangam appealed, “Act and rule as a Governor, not as a BJP’s Governor”.

He was speaking at a reception function held at Congress Bhavan here on Thursday in honour of ex-MLA Thangjam Nandakishore (Kshetrigao AC), social worker Loitongbam Narendra alias Shanti (Andro AC) and Keisham Ningthemjao who have joined Congress party anew.

Gaikhangam remarked that starting from the day the coalition Government was sworn in, the Governor has been acting in a manner which undermines the sanctity and decorum of her own office.

Undermining the dignity of the office of the Governor is akin to undermining the dignity of all the people of Manipur and India at large.

He categorically appealed to the incumbent Governor to function as a Governor of Manipur, not as a BJP’s Governor.

It is no secret that Dr Najma Heptulla was appointed Governor of Manipur by the BJP-led NDA Government.

“But what should be kept within should not be exposed to everyone’s glare”, Gaikhangam asserted and appealed to the Governor not to act as a worker of BJP.

Chief Minister N Biren was groomed by Congress party and he has not yet matured enough.

He is like an egg which is yet to hatch, Gaikhangam derided.

Sharing sweets with the Chief Minister on the pretext that N Biren has been placed in the third position among best Chief Ministers of the country as per a survey carried out by the India Today was rather unbecoming of a Governor, he remarked.

It would have been okay if it was a formal function but it was an unofficial gathering.

But it has turned out that Biren is an egg which has failed to hatch, continued the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

It was premature on the part of the Governor’s office to organise a reception function in honour of the Chief Minister even before the assessment carried out by the NGO (India Today) was complete, he remarked.

The CWC Member said that such activities of the Governor reeks of immaturity and these can imperil democracy.

Blaming BJP for leading the country to a dangerous path, he appealed to all the people to teach the saffron party a befitting lesson in the Lok Sabha election.

Even though the BJP-led coalition Government is not yet two years old, people’s contempt for the Government is growing day by day, he said.

The Government is only good at churning out volumes of false propaganda without doing anything on ground, he added.

Ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi too remarked that the volumes of false propaganda churned out by BJP Governments of the State and the Centre have gone beyond limits.

Before the last Lok Sabha election, Narendra Modi promised that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the bank accounts of each and every citizen after bringing back black money stashed in foreign countries.

But Narendra Modi has failed miserably to fulfil his own promise as not a single rupee has been deposited in zero-balance bank accounts opened for the same, Ibobi said.

By replacing old notes with new ones, the Modi Government wasted Rs 22 crore from the Government exchequer.

Imitating the Modi Government, the State Government unleashed terror by firing tear gas shells and mock bombs inside MU campus and a large number of students and teachers were arrested.

Moreover, arrested teachers were brought to hospital with their hands cuffed in full public view.

Given such arrogance and inefficiency, BJP is not fit to be entrusted the responsibility of running a Government, Ibobi added.

SOURCE: E-Pao