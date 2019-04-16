Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 16 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Debut Breaks HBO Rating Records

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Debut Breaks HBO Rating Records
April 16
11:11 2019
NET Bureau

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga.

HBO Now also posted its biggest streaming night ever, the channel said on Monday.

The episode topped the 16.1 million who saw the seventh-season premiere and the 16.9 million who watched that season’s finale.

Reflecting increasing audience fondness for streaming, HBO saw about a 50 percent increase in online viewing compared to last season’s finale. In comparison to the season-seven premiere, the streaming audience nearly doubled.

Game of Thrones ultimately averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode last season in cumulative TV and online viewership, HBO said.

Source: The Quint

