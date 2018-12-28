Ganga Manuhar Programme Held at the Bank of Siang

NET Bureau

SanskarBharati Arunachal in association with district administration organized Ganga Manuhar programme at the bank of Siang river on Wednesday. The members poured the holy water of Ganges (Ganga), brought from Prayagraj(Uttar Pradesh)chanting religious slokas amidst MLA KalingMoyong, former Minister BosiramSiram, ADC TatdoBorang, DSP OlikTamut, Donyi-Polo Religious Guru KalingBorang and executive members of SanskarBharati including President Er. TayiTaggu, Vice President (HQ) Sukhdev Biswas, Vice President Delong Padung, General Secretary Yapi Kodak etc. They also collected water from Mighty Siang to be poured in Ganga during the ensuing Kumbh Mela, 2019.

In their addresses to the gathering, Er. Taggu and Biswas informed that Kumbh Mela was a mass of Hindu pilgrimages where people across the world gather to bathe in the sacred river. It is one of the world’s largest religious gathering and this time, the mela is going to be held at Prayagraj (Prayag) from January 14 to March 4, 2019, he added.

MLA KalingMoyong and Former Minister BosiramSiram also spoke and shared their views and appealed the people to take part in the scheduled holy dip at Prayag. Noted singer Delong Padung presented a self-composed song on River Siang.