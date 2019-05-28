Gangster wanted in 30 cases in Delhi and UP held in Manipur

NET Bureau

An interstate gangster wanted in over 30 criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in Imphal, Manipur.

The accused, identified as Rizqan alias Phool Miyan, had escaped from Seelampur in Delhi to Manipur to escape the police net and married a local woman. According to DCP (Special Cell), Pramod Kushwaha, Rizwan had a reward of Rs 70,000 on him.

About a month ago, the police were tipped off that Rizwan, wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and robbery, had been planning to strike in the trans-Yamuna area. Soon the police got to know about his hideout in Manipur. It was also learnt that he would fly to Delhi, commit crimes and then go back to his wife.

“A special team led by inspector Chandrika and Amul conducted a raid in Imphal. The suspect was spotted on Street No. 1, East Imphal and apprehended. He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand,” Kushwaha said.

During the panchayat elections in 2004 in UP’s Badaun, Rizwan’s relative, Ehsan, was shot by one Nawab Khan. Rizwan, an eyewitness, opened fire at Nawab inside the court complex during the trial. He was arrested and remained in jail for six months.

Rizwan had murdered a woman called Sitara in Islam Nagar, UP, after suspecting her of tipping off his rival gang about his movements. In 2007, he looted a huge amount of money from a petrol pump in Bareilly. In 2015, he robbed a businessman of Rs 15 lakh in Anand Vihar.

After police pressure became intense, he befriended Farida from Manipur by concealing his identity, and shifted base there. They have two sons.

Source: TOI