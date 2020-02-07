Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 07 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Ganja smugglers fled away from Police Station , Two constables suspended

Ganja smugglers fled away from Police Station , Two constables suspended
February 07
12:34 2020
NET Bureau

Two Police officials have been suspended for negligence in duty which facilitate two persons accused in narcotics smuggling case to flee from Melaghar Police station of Sipahijala District on February 04. The suspended police officials are Havildar Pranati Das who was performing GD duty at the time of incident and a constable Dipak Baidya who was doing sentry duty.

The two accused who managed to flee from the police station were Dilwar Hussain, driver of a Tripper Truck and his assistant Kala Ahamed. Both were detained after recovery of 220 kg Ganja hidden in a specially made secret box below their truck.

After arresting people keeping them in the police lock up is the normal practice. But the two police officials on duty violated it and let them to remain free inside the police station. Taking advantage of this both managed to flee. However, after the matter came to notice police launched a search operation and succeeded in arresting Kala Ahamed but Dilwar still absconding.

Both were arrested following specific information that they are involved in Ganja smuggling for a long time. They normally carry stone chips and on their way back takes Ganja in the secret chamber of the car.

Source: Tripura Info

