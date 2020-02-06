Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Gao demands in Lok Sabha | Carve out Indian map in Arunachal context

Gao demands in Lok Sabha | Carve out Indian map in Arunachal context
February 06
11:28 2020
NET Bureau

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao on Wednesday demanded in the House to redraw Indian map in context with sensitive border sate of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly Fish Tail-1 in Angie Valley in Dibang Valley district and Fish Tail-2 (Chaglagam, Kajap and Kayo Valley) in Anjaw district.

Hinting at various genuine problems confronting his Himalayan state, he pinpointed that all Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police out posts are outside the carved out national territory. Thus, carving out the map is essential so that the Army and ITBP personnel guarding the frontier never face any problems; he said this daily over telephone to have demanded in the Lok Sabha.

Though his state has been confronting inter-state boundary imbroglio since it was carved out by then Assam chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi in 1951 on the basis of 1951 Bordoloi Commission report, but such problems have never been brought to limelight as those international border are hardly inhabited and beyond the reach of media.

Source: The Arunachal Observer

