Gap between Rich & Poor in India is Increasing with Every Passing Day: Tripura CM

Objective of country’s independence will be faded if problems like poverty, education and unemployment are not addressed properly, this was stated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, while addressing the gathering on the occasion of 71st Independence Day in Agartala.

“Poverty, illiteracy, deprivation and mal distribution of wealth are visible everywhere even 70 years after the country’s Independence that resulted in frustration among the youths,” he said, adding, “Only 1 percent population has the country’s 90 percent wealth while only 7 percent owns remaining wealth of the country. If the situation is not improved, taste of Independence will be soured to the common people.”

He further mentioned that the gap between rich and poor has been increasing with every passing day due to wrong policies of the Central government, “Policies are being made to safeguard the interest of rich people by compromising common people’s interest.”

“The Central government has been adopting policy for one percent of the country’s total population. There is hardly any chance the state could influence the Centre’s decision”, added Sarkar, “Unemployment is a national problem. Of the total population around 55 percent are youths- age between 20 to 24 years.”

In his speech, the Chief Minister also expressed concern over the attempts to divide the small state. “Peace has been installed after sacrificing many lives and blood and it should be saved at any cost. There are forces who are trying to disestablish the peace by fomenting slogan of separate statehood or Tipraland. We must foil such attempts.”

Sarkar also noted that it has been proved again and again that people don’t favours creation of separate statehood or Tipraland. “There have been persistent efforts to derail the development process but we must stone-block such attempts.”