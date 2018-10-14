Garo Groups Meet Meghalaya CM for Setting Autonomous Council in Assam

NET Bureau

The Achik Socialist Youth Front Of India (ASYFI) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma regarding the setting up a Garo Autonomous Council in Assam. ASYFI leaders held a discussion with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Friday at his residence in Tura. As the NPP president and chief minister of the state, Conrad promised to help his own ‘Garo brothers of Assam’, stated an official statement.

“The Garo Autonomous Council is an important issue for me too,’’ Conrad said to the group.

Sangma also promised to move the Broadcasting Minister of India (New Delhi) to provide Garo programs both in All India Radio and Doordarshan for the Garos of Assam in Guwahati.

The group also drew the attention of government authorities and all section of the people towards the problems faced by the Garos of Assam. According to the group, the Garos of Assam have been demanding for the creation of a Garo Autonomous Council since 2013.

However, the group said that the Congress government had failed to do so. The group claimed that the government has long ignored the socio-economic development of the Garos living in Assam while other tribes are enjoying the benefits of their own autonomous councils.

The group claims that the present BJP government of Assam is also neglecting their long standing demand. It may be mentioned that several Garo organisations in Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam on September had called a 12-hour chakka bandh for their issues and have also resolved to approach the Centre for a solution.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times