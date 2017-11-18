Garo Hills First Grassroot Football Centre Launched in Tura

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Amidst fun and merriment, the first grassroot football centre of Garo hills was launched on Friday at Dikki Bandi Stadium, Dakopgre Tura by Meghalaya government’s chief whip Winnerson D. Sangma.

The launch of the grassroot centre which is part of the ambitious “Mission Football” saw the high voltage match played between Bhaichung Bhutia’s Royal Sikkim United Football Club and Garo Hills XI.

Royal Sikkim United FC defeated Garo Hills XI with 1-0 goals. At the 7th minute of the first round Sanjay Chettri of Royal Sikkim scored the goal. The remaining match was tight with both the teams displaying their best of skills.

In the second half, the Garo Hills XI posed a challenge for the Royal Sikkim and missed couple of good chances in the last minutes of the friendly match, which was aimed to promote Bhaichung Bhutia Football School – a William Initiative.

A crowd of over 6000 turned up to witness the match. Grassroot football centre is aimed to train 6-12 years old children.

“Government is committed to take football to its new height. Partnership with likeminded organisation will go a long way in promoting football in the state of Meghalaya”, said Winnerson D. Sangma, who had all praise for William Initiative for taking the effort to invited Royal Sikkim United FC to play with the best of soccer players of Garo hills.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Matsiewdor War Nongbri said, “The grassroot football centre will provide an opportunity for young talents a platform by way of which they can leverage their skills”.

Director of Bhaichung Bhutia Football School – a William Initiative Gino A. Sangma stated that it was privilege for them that Bhutia is eyeing to promote football in Garo hills.

“Our partnership with Bhutia’s academy is aimed to take football to a new level. We are confident that Bhutia will continue to support us and enable us to create a condusive atmosphere for football, so that our talents get an opportunity to take up football as a career”.

Reading out the message of Bhutia, who was not able to attend today’s match due to his professional engagement read as, “Garo hills has potential talent for football and I am willing to support and partner at every level at all times. I extend my best wishes to both the teams”.

Captain of United Sikkim Mayal Dok Lepcha said, “Without astro turf it is difficult to play but our experience playing at Tura was worth it. We love the moment and the support which was extend to us by the host team, organisers and the crowd of Tura”.

Captain of Garo Hills XI Sengsu Momin was excited that they got an opportunity to play with professional team. “It was a golden opportunity for us to play with Sikkim United. Playing with such team is an encouragement for us, we got an opportunity to learn and share our experience”.