Garo Hills Footballer Awaits to Represent India at World Cup for Blind

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

A footballer from Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills is set to present the country at the Football World Cup for the blind next year.

Killing D Marak, 24, a resident of Rongsepgre near Ampati is a former pupil of Montfort Centre for Education in Tura, West Garo Hills. He is currently in Kerela along with the Indian contingent, training for the World Cup and awaits one final test before he is chosen to the squad.

“The selection process is in December in Kerela and he is gearing up for the event. We will be praying for his inclusion in the team,” said the father of Killing, Subendro Sangma.

The footballer will be playing a final selection match in Malaysia in December to be a part of the Indian contingent.

Killing had joined the Indian football Federation for the Blind while still at school leading him to get the opportunity to represent the country after good performances for the state.

Killing was selected to the Indian team last year (March) while representing the state. He has been playing the sport since his childhood and represented the state for quite some time.

The deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills Cyril VD Diengdoh elated with the news has asked his family to meet him so that some amount of assistance could be provided to the footballer to continue his journey.

The family confirmed that an amount of Rs 50,000 was required for the trial period to cover all costs and have been seeking support to cover costs of their son’s journey to represent the country at the biggest stage.