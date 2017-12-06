Garo Hills Students Date with IAS Mentor Shankar in Williamnagar

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The civil services aspirants from Garo Hills on Wednesday got a special opportunity to interact with IAS mentor D. Shankar from the renowned Shankar IAS Academy, Chennai.

A group of over 180 plus select students from different institutions of Garo hills and had converged at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills for the two days mentoring session with Shankar and other resource persons including DC of East Garo Hills Ram Kumar and sub-divisional officer (civil) of Daddengre Swapnil Timbe.

The idea of the workshop was to familiarize the students on different scopes and opportunities in civil services apart from Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), etc.

“We are making an attempt to shortlist candidates to train them further for an extensive coaching”, said Kumar, DC of East Garo Hills, who has taken the initiative as part of Chief Minister’s Career Guidance and Counselling Programme.

Kumar said that through this workshop the administration aims to make the local students realise their potentials and motivate them to prepare adequately for civil services examinations.

Meghalaya elementary education and literacy minister Deborah Marak inaugurated the workshop and encouraged the students to dream big and make a plunge to achieve their desired goals.

Marak lauded the administration for organising the programme in Williamnagar, where students due to lack of exposure and information are not competing in such prestigious examinations.

“Our students from Garo hills are too much dependent on state level government jobs, which are saturated, when there is ocean of opportunities, what we need is to identify and prepare ourselves to achieve it”, Marak added.

Marak also asked the students not to be satisfied with “quotas” and “job reservations” and explore their vistas to prepare for prestigious examinations and lucrative career in public services.

Timbe and Shankar gave lessons on preparation for civil services and insight on different examinations. They also interacted with students and took up questions, which related to preparation for a career in public services.

Shankar IAS academy founded by D. Shankar in 2004 has helped over 600 students qualify in different civil service examinations. He explained to the aspiring students on different techniques to develop their knowledge, writing skills, presentation skills and refine their approach for answering questions. He further focused on enhancing their communication skills, increase their self-confidence and development of a positive attitude.