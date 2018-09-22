Gauhati HC Issues Notice to ‘Super 30′ Anand Kumar for PIL Filed by IIT-G Students

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court, Chief Justice (Acting) Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Ajit Borthakur on Friday issued notice to Anand Kumar who is known for “Super 30” to reply the allegations made in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by four IIT students of IIT, Guwahati.

Dr Ashok Saraf, Senior Advocate appearing for the four IIT students submitted before the Court that because of the wrong projection given by Anand Kumar, each year a large number of students from northeast and other parts of the country approach him with a hope that Anand Kumar, who seems to be an ‘IIT Baba’ would help them in qualifying the IIT entrance examination.

However, after reaching there, Anand Kumar tells them to take admission in his coaching institute, Ramanujam School of Mathematics by charging a sum of Rs 33,000 per student.

In the petition, according to Amit Goyal, Advocate for the petitioners, it was mentioned that most of the time, Anand Kumar roams within and outside India. He doesn’t devote sufficient time to the IIT aspirants who took admission in Ramanujam School of Mathematics. Goyal added that on being enquired by the students it was revealed that after 2008, Anand Kumar has no more been running any so called “SUPER 30” classes. Whenever, IIT results announced, Anand Kumar appears before media with some of the students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students and claims that they are ‘Super 30’ students and qualified in the IIT entrance examination. Dr Ashok Saraf, Senior Advocate strongly submitted before the Court that the false propaganda created by Anand Kumar had not only cheated the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country including the people of northeast.

Accordingly, Goyal further revealed that this wrong propaganda has been uploaded by WIKIPEDIA in its website in an unedited version and the same was also published by certain national news papers and was easily available in social media.

It was also alleged in the petition that this year too, Anand Kumar claimed that from his “Super 30”, out of 30 students 26 students cleared the IIT entrance examination but till date he has not disclosed the names of 26 IIT entrance qualified students. Hence, after the hearing, the Gauhati High Court issued notice to Anand Kumar to reply the allegations leveled against him in the PIL. Meanwhile, the HC also issued notice to Abhiyanand, IPS (Former DGP, Bihar) who started “Super 30” with Anand Kumar in 2002.

