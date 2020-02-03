Gauhati High Court Authorities asked to halt filling up vice principal posts

NET Bureau

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court has ordered the Director of Secondary Education, Assam (DSEA) to issue a ‘speaking order’, preferably within three months, on rules in the filling up of posts of vice principals. The High Court has asked the DSEA not to finalize the process initiated for promotion to the post of vice principals. A ‘speaking order’ is an order that speaks for itself.

According to the petitioners – the All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees’ Association represented by its general secretary Syed Anisur Rahman – the authorities are proceeding to fill up the post of vice principals without determining the ‘gradation list’. On earlier occasions too, when vacancies arose, the authorities did not finalize the ‘gradation list’. However, with the repeal of the old Rules, the new Rules – The Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized Schools) Service Rules, 2018 – has been implemented, and that created confusions among the members of the petitioner association. To get the confusions cleared, members of the association met the Director of Secondary Education, Assam on November 21, 2019 highlighting their grievances. “However, the same has not been disposed of by the authorities till date,” said Justice N Kotiswar Singh in his order that added, “If he petitioners have raised certain grievances before the authorities, the authorities are expected to deal with the same and without resolving their grievances, the authorities should not proceed with the matter.”

The High Court disposed of the writ petition (WP-C 372/2020) by directing the Director of Secondary Education, Assam to dispose of the November 21, 2019 representation submitted by the petitioners as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months by issuing a ‘speaking order’ in that regard, and till the ‘speaking order’ is issued, the process initiated for promotion to the post of vice principals may not be finalized.

Source: The Sentinel