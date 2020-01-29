Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 29 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba calls on BD Mishra

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba calls on BD Mishra
January 29
11:35 2020
NET Bureau

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajai Lamba called on Governor Brig (retd) Dr BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

It was a courtesy call, a Raj Bhavan communique informed.

The Chief Justice apprised the Governor regarding the various benches which his court is maintaining in the four dependent States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, in the Northeast.

He also mentioned about the court’s working continuity, presence of the judges in the benches and their endeavour for the speedy disposal of cases, the communique added.

Source: The Sentinel

