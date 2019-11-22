Gauhati High Court Directs Government to use 435 Police officials only for Investigation

NET Bureau

The Gauhati High Court has directed the State Government to use 435 Assam Police officials only for the purpose of conducting investigations of the criminal offences registered in various police stations including the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station.

The high court has made it clear that these police officials will not be used for any other duties including law and order, VIP securities etc. “The 435 police officials may be used for specified duties, for a specified period, but only in extreme emergency situation,” a recent order of a division bench comprising of Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua and Justice Mir Alfaz Ali said.

The high court has also directed the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station will be manned exclusively from within the list of 435 police officials earmarked for the purpose of investigation only. The police station will not comprise of any other police officials, except for administrative and operational requirements who will not be entrusted the duty of investigation any case.

As per the directive of the high court the deployment of 435 police officials will be made according to discretion and requirement of the police department in various police stations depending upon the number and nature of the criminal cases pending for investigation.

The 435 police officials, who will be included in the Investigation Wing of Assam Police, will continue to remain within the said wing and transfers could be made from one police station to another as per the administrative requirement.

Directing the Home & Political department to make the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station operational at the earliest, the high court has asked the Additional Director General of Police (Prosecution & Training) to coordinate with the Judicial Academy, Assam to impart training to 435 police officials.

The high court earlier observed that absence of an investigation wing in Assam Police had resulted in tremendous work pressure on the existing police officials. The officials were sandwiched between investigation of criminal offences and law and order duties including VIP securities.

“Because of the less time available for quality investigation, it in turn also affects the amount of time spent on training and up-gradation of their investigating skills,” the high court said. On April 11 this year the high court asked the Assam Police to work out modalities for creating a separate Investigation Wing within its existing force.

Source: The Sentinel