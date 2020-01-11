Gauhati High Court grants bail to Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha

NET Bureau

The Bir Lachit leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court following a bail hearing yesterday in CID case No. 30 of 2019 registered under various offences including waging war against the State.

The order copy of the bail was received on Friday, informed senior advocate Upamanyu Hazarika through a press statement.

Speaking before the media, Hazarika stated that anticipating his release on bail by the Gauhati High Court, the State Government moved swiftly yesterday to prevent his release by booking him under another case namely – a case registered by the crime branch on similar charges of waging war etc.

“Chaliha was brought to Panbazar Police Station on Friday evening, where he was arrested under an old case and produced before the Learned CJM today. It was urged before the Learned CJM on behalf of Shrinkhal that the entire arrest is malicious with the sole intent to continue him in custody even though the High Court had granted him bail. Various judgments of the Supreme Court in this connection were brought to the notice of the Court,” said Hazarika.

“The Learned CJM passed an order in the evening today rejecting his arrest again in the new case. The Learned Magistrate in his order has observed that there was no new material or evidence in the second case justifying his arrest. Moreover, it was observed that the materials in the old case and the new were one and the same while rejecting the plea of the police. After receipt of the certified copy of the bail order and bail bonds, Shrinkhal Chaliha should be out of custody by tomorrow from Barpeta District Jail,” added Hazarika.

Hazarika further mentioned that the Court has intervened rapidly in granting freedom to Shrinkhal in spite of the entire state machinery working against him re-establishes the faith of the people in our judiciary upholding personal freedom. The court order should be a lesson for the present leadership that they cannot continue to defy the will of the people and respect the democratic freedom of protests. The present Government in its quest to protect foreigners has killed five of its own innocent citizens and it is time that they wake up to the consequences of their misdeeds.

Source: The Sentinel