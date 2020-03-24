Gauhati High Court restricts its functions in the wake of COVID-19

NET News Desk

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the lockdown announced by the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, the functioning of the Gauhati High Court, Principal Seat, as well as its Outlying Benches at Kohima, Aizawl and Itanagar; and all the District Courts working under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court in the said four states, shall remain restricted with effect from 25.03.2020 till 04.04.2020.

In a statement ordered by Raktim Duarah, Registrar General, Gauhati High Court has mentioned the following details:

1. Only cases involving extreme urgency Only the cases involving extreme urgency involving liberty would be taken up.

2. In case, any matter involving extreme urgency is required to be filed in the Principal Seat at Guwahati or in any of the outlying Benches, the same may be filed between 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM on Court working days.

3. For the purpose of filing, listing and hearing of such matters in the Principal Seat of Gauhati High Court, Registrar (Judicial)/Joint Registrar (Judicial) of the Gauhati High Court may be contacted for detailed instructions on the following numbers:

Registrar (Judicial) 7637026558

Joint Registrar (Judicial) 7637026567

4. In respect of the Outlying Benches, the concerned Registrars may be contacted for urgent listing and hearing of cases.

The contact numbers of the Registrars are as follows :

Registrar, Kohima Bench 9436810520 / 8787745160

Registrar, Aizawl Bench 9436151019 / 8787404757

Registrar, Itanagar Bench 9436055545

5. The matters which are already fixed for listing and hearing in the Principal Seat as well as Outlying Benches upto 04.04.2020, shall stand deferred, unless extreme urgency is shown for immediate hearing of the matter.

6. For filing and hearing of cases involving extreme urgency in the District Courts in all the four States working under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court, the concerned District and Sessions Judges shall prepare a roster of Judicial Officers for dealing with such cases, including remand matters related to fresh arrest and extension of remand.

7. For filing, listing and hearing of fresh matters involving such urgency, the District and Sessions Judges in consultation with the Chief Judicial Magistrate, shall nominate Nodal Officer(s) from the Ministerial Staff of the Establishment, whose contact number(s) shall be uploaded on the respective official Website of the District.

8. Similarly, the respective District & Sessions Judges in consultation with the seniormost officer of the Sub-Division shall appoint Nodal Officer(s) from the ministerial staff of the establishment, whose contact number(s) shall be uploaded on the respective official Website of the district.

9. In the case of Family Courts, Industrial Tribunals, MACT, Special Courts, Labour Courts, respective Presiding Officers shall appoint Nodal Officer(s) from the Ministerial Staff of the establishment, whose contact number(s) shall be uploaded on the respective Official Website, for filing, listing and hearing of matters involving extreme urgency.

10. Matters which are already fixed for listing and hearing in the District Courts upto 04.04.2020, shall stand deferred, unless extreme urgency Is shown for immediate hearing of the matter.

These steps are taken as a preventive and precautionary measures in pursuant to the declaration of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), and in line with the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, which has advised avoidance of mass gatherings; or postponement of mass gatherings, till the spread of the disease is contained.