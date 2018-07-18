Gauhati University Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to Hima Das

At the initiative of the Chancellor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, followed by a proactive role of the Vice Chancellor, the Gauhati University has announced an incentive of Rs 5 lakh to Hima Das for her historic feat in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletic Championships held in Tampere, Finland.

The Gauhati University fraternity also hailed the decision considering the fact that the success of Hima Das would continue to inspire the younger generations of the State as well as the country. Prof Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, expressed his happiness and showered blessings on her wishing that she would bring more laurels and pride for the country in future.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Registrar, Gauhati University.

- The Assam Tribune