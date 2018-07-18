Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 18 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Gauhati University Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to Hima Das

Gauhati University Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to Hima Das
July 18
11:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At the initiative of the Chancellor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, followed by a proactive role of the Vice Chancellor, the Gauhati University has announced an incentive of Rs 5 lakh to Hima Das for her historic feat in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletic Championships held in Tampere, Finland.

The Gauhati University fraternity also hailed the decision considering the fact that the success of Hima Das would continue to inspire the younger generations of the State as well as the country. Prof Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, expressed his happiness and showered blessings on her wishing that she would bring more laurels and pride for the country in future.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Registrar, Gauhati University.

- The Assam Tribune

Tags
Gauhati UniversityHima DasJagdish Mukhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.