Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Gauhati University hosts second edition of ‘Jonaki’ film festival

Gauhati University hosts second edition of 'Jonaki' film festival
February 28
13:09 2020
NET Web Desk

The Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University is hosting a two-day Northeast film festival-Jonaki.

Initiated in the year 2018 this is the second edition of the film festival, which will be a two day extravaganza- 28th-29th February at Phanidhar Dutta Memorial Hall and AT Hall in the University premises.
87181044_3063801480512281_209597977457590272_n
The film festival is an endeavour to promote the diverse ethinic ity of the Northeast, thereby encouraging the film enthusiasts to understand the nuances of film in the Northeast India Region.

As per local reports some of the films that will be screened in the festival includes- Aamis, Bornodi Bhotiai, Calender, Kaanen and award winning films like- Bulbul Can Sing by Rima Das and Bobby Sarmah Baruah’s Mishing. Apart from that the first film to win a national award from Tripura, Yarwng, will be screened in this film festival.

Various cine quiz competitions and workshops are also organized to broaden the knowledge of cinema amongst the young enthusiasts.

