Wed, 12 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Gaurav Gogoi calls for setting up of National Rhino Conservation Authority

Gaurav Gogoi calls for setting up of National Rhino Conservation Authority
June 12
12:34 2019
NET Bureau

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on 11th June called for the establishment of a National Rhino Conservation Authority for the protection and conservation of the species.


Gogoi in a letter to Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadkar expressed concern over the lack of a Central authority to deal with protection and conservation measures for rhinos.


“My home state Assam is home to more than 90 percent of the country’s rhino population, out of which 70 percent reside at Kaziranga which lies within my constituency of Kailabor,” he said.


There is an urgent need for the establishment of a National Rhino Conservation Authority, which would be modeled along the lines of the existing program for tigers – the Project Tiger under the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.


“It is imperative that a Centrally sponsored scheme in a similar manner is put in place with a Central authority that would have exclusive powers for the protection, conservation, and management of rhinos in the country and safeguard the boundaries of national parks and sanctuaries,” the MP said.

It is apparent that the extent of the threat to these species is high and the government must step up to provide protection to them, Gogoi added.

Source: The Arunachal Times

