General Bipin Rawat Visits Manipur

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat arrived in Manipur on a two day visit to IGAR (South) from 28 to 29 December.

He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Army Command Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna and General Officer Commanding Spears Corps Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan .

The Chief of the Army Staff was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the state by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and General Officer Commanding 57 Mountain Division.

General Bipin Rawat reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations and appreciated the endeavours of Security Forces. He lauded the efforts of the soldiers for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the state and also asked them to continue the good work in a professional manner and in the true spirit of the Indian Army.