Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

General Bipin Rawat Visits Manipur

General Bipin Rawat Visits Manipur
December 29
17:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat arrived in Manipur on a two day visit to IGAR (South) from 28 to 29 December.

He was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Army Command Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna and General Officer Commanding Spears Corps Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan .

The Chief of the Army Staff was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the state by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and General Officer Commanding 57 Mountain Division.

General Bipin Rawat reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations and appreciated the endeavours of Security Forces. He lauded the efforts of the soldiers for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the state and also asked them to continue the good work in a professional manner and in the true spirit of the Indian Army.

Tags
Chief of the Army StaffEastern ArmyGeneral Bipin Rawat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.