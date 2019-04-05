General Observer Elections 2019 meet all Micro Observers in Tawang

NET Bureau

General Observer Elections 2019 for Tawang district Shri Vijayendra Kumar, IAS today had a meeting with all the Micro Observers appointed for coming elections 2019 at DC conference hall. Around 39 Micro observers from various central govtorganisations attended the meeting. General observer Shri Vijayendra Kumar briefed the Micro observers about their role and duty on the day of poll in polling station, and asked them to take training on handling of EVMs also. He also asked them to go through the handbooks and guidelines for free fair, error free and smooth conduct of polling. Shri Kumar further advised all the Micro observers to take adequate clothes to protect themselves from cold and unpredictable weather of Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion DC cum DEO Tawang shri Sang Phuntsok said since the Micro observers will be deployed in micro level at Polling stations, you should supervise and monitor the works of polling team at polling station and report it to General Observer. The micro observers are eyes and ear of general observer he added.

After the briefing the Micro observers were given hands on training of EVM handling by the DLMTs Shri Tashi WangchuThongdok and Shri M.K.Das.