Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

General Observer Elections 2019 meet all Micro Observers in Tawang

General Observer Elections 2019 meet all Micro Observers in Tawang
April 05
17:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

General Observer Elections 2019 for Tawang district Shri Vijayendra Kumar, IAS today had a meeting with all the Micro Observers appointed for coming elections 2019 at DC conference hall. Around 39 Micro observers from various central govtorganisations attended the meeting. General observer Shri  Vijayendra Kumar briefed the Micro observers about their role and duty on the day of poll in polling station, and asked them to take training on handling of EVMs also. He also asked them to go through the handbooks and guidelines for free fair, error free  and smooth conduct of polling. Shri Kumar further advised all the Micro observers to take adequate clothes to protect themselves from cold and unpredictable weather of Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion DC cum DEO Tawang shri Sang Phuntsok said since the Micro observers will be deployed in micro level at Polling stations, you should supervise and monitor the works of polling team at polling station and report it to General Observer. The micro observers are eyes and ear of general observer he added.

After the briefing the Micro observers were given hands on training of EVM handling by the DLMTs Shri Tashi WangchuThongdok and Shri M.K.Das.

 

Tags
Elections 2019Tawang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.