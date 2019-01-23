Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 23 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Ghorakappa Primary Health Centre Organized 'Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan'

Ghorakappa Primary Health Centre Organized ‘Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan’
January 23
2019
NET Bureau

On the eve of National Patriotic Day & Republic day week, Ghorakappa Primary Health Centre organized a “Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan” in a joint venture with the villagers of Ghorakappa & its adjacent villages and hospital doctors, GDA staffs, staff nurses, casual workers on Sunday at around 10’o clock.

The hospital was cleaned including the blockage drains, 18 toilets, wards,labour rooms, dispensary, minor OT etc. The initiative of doing such event was coming from the local villagers to give their effort for maintain the proper sanitation, cleanliness. This kind of massive community participation is really appreciable & also carries great significance because of its geographical & social point of view. Since its establishment, the hospital is suffering from different issues like lack of manpower, no doctor, the mob attack on the hospital.

During the mid 6 months of the year 2018, no doctors were there in the hospital. Most of the doctors do not want to get posting here because of its sensitive social atmosphere. But now the hospital is again coming to its workflow gradually. Presently 2 medical officers, namely Dr. Anil Kumar Jamatia, Medical officer-in-charge & Dr. Rajat Bhowmik, Medical Officer have been posted here for the last 5 months duration. So, this initiative which has been taken from the villagers who are also supported by the hospital authority is seriously a big issue.

On Sunday almost 40 numbers of volunteers have participated including the hospital staffs, local ladies & children. This is no doubt a sign of behavioural change of the community which we should highlight to boost their enthusiasm & also set an example of cordiality because today we only find news about mob attack over the doctors, damage of the hospital properties. This kind of news will hopefully bring some change in the thought of the community and obviously change the view about Ghorakappa for everyone who will read the news.

Ghorakappa Primary Health CentreNational Patriotic DayRepublic day weekSwaccha Bharat Abhiyaan
