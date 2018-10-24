GIFF 2018: 108 films from 52 nations to be screened

NET Bureau

As many as 108 acclaimed films from over 50 countries will be screened in the second edition of the Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), which will begin on October 25.

The seven-day film extravaganza is likely to see the participation of about 45 foreign delegates, including eight Ambassadors, and nearly 5,000 domestic movie buffs.

Nearly 35 film personalities from abroad will take part with their flicks, while Ambassadors from Lithuania, Myanmar, Argentina, Latvia, Estonia, Serbia, Singapore and Malaysia are likely to be present, he added.

“In terms of delegates, over 3,800 have so far have registered. In the next two days, we hope to touch the figure of 5,000,” Jain said.

The Assam Government-owned Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society is the organiser of the festival, which will be held from October 25 to 31, in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.

Eminent filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Shaji N Karun will be the chief guests during opening and closing ceremonies of the festival respectively.

The 2nd GIFF will begin with streaming of the National Award winning Director Jahnu Barua’s yet-to-be-released Assamese film ‘Broken Window’ (Bhoga Khirikee), while ‘Black Crow’ (Siyah Karga) by Turkish Director Muhammet Tayfur Aydin will be the closing film.

Jain informed that this year ASEAN will be the focus region instead of having any focus country.

“We will have 14 films from 10 countries of the ASEAN region. This will be a new experience as usually we have focus country in any such international festival,” he added.

Some of the films from the South East Asian nations will be ‘In the Life of Music’ by Caylee So and Sok Visal, ‘Woman of the Weeping River’ by Sheron Dayoc, ‘The Seen and Unseen’ by Kamila Andini, ‘Father and Son’ by Luong Dinh Dung, ‘Poppy Goes to Hollywood’ by Sok Visal and ‘Smaller and Smaller Circles’ by Raya Martin and ‘Mudras Calling’ by Christina Kyi.

Apart from the ASEAN, films from the US, the UK, Spain, France, Argentina, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Iran, Bangladesh, Qatar, Portugal, Sweden, China, Germany, Denmark, Georgia, Serbia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Albania, Estonia, Lithuania, Ireland, Peru, Czech Republic, Mexico, Iceland and Denmark will also be screened.