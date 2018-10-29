GIFF Impress Croatian, Cambodian Fimmakers

NET Bureau

“From my experience, I could say that the Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) is not a small festival. Rather based on the European perspective, we can recognise it as a middle-rank film festival,” said Croatian film personality Igor Mirkovic while speaking at the open forum on the topic ‘Smaller Festivals: Breaking New Grounds’ organised as part of the second edition of GIFF held on the premises of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday.

“In such film festivals, filmmakers can come into direct contact with the common audience. Festival like GIFF is to make common people entertain and happy. It is a good platform for budding filmmakers to start their career,” Mirkovic said.

The Croatian filmmaker said the budget is a not a parameter to judge the category of a film festival.

“In comparison to the Croatian film festival, GIFF has a double budget. In GIFF, the public participation is very overwhelming whereas I have witnessed film festival a few years back in my country with no audience,” he said, adding, “For me, visiting a film festival is like doing research so that I can improve my work further. All over the world, around 3,000 film festivals held in a year and each festival has a unique character.”

Speaking at the open forum, Cambodian filmmaker PraCh Ly said, “A few years ago, I had seen only 15 persons as the audience in a film festival organised in our country. But nowadays, the scenario has changed drastically.”

Explaining about the film festivals of his own land, Ly said, “Our film festivals are not government funded but community funded. Everything we do at the festival is community-bound. Interestingly, we have a young community and a young culture to make the environment vibrant.”

“Interacting with actors, directors, producers and other film personalities in different film festivals all over the world has changed my life. The GIFF is not a small festival rather it is an excellent festival,” he added.

Speaking in the open forum, VB Pyarelal, Chairman, Assam Revenue Board, said, “In my career as a bureaucrat, I have lots of experience in organising film festivals. Based on the experience, I could say that the North-east is a reservoir of talent. So, it is our duty to nurture those talents.”

Marking the GIFF as a small but a beautiful film festival, Pyarelal said, “In GIFF, our main concern is to maintain the quality.”

Srinivasa Santhanam, another panellist, curator, adviser and programmer of the GIFF, said, “The GIFF is a B+ grade film festival and it is not a small one. The huge participation of film enthusiasts proves it.”

On the other hand, Santhanam also said, “A filmmaker should choose a film festival where his or her film will get respect and appreciation.”

SOURC: The Assam Tribune