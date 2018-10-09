Girl Attacked With Acid For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

NET Bureau

A college student in Assam’s Lakhimpur district and a resident of Pathali Pahar, was seriously injured when a youth, reportedly of the same college, poured acid over her on Monday as her family had allegedly refused his marriage proposal.

According to reports, the victim, a student of Sankardev College, was returning home with another friend after attending classes when they were accosted by two youths who came in a car. The youth reportedly asked her to sit in the car and on her refusal to do so, poured acid on her body.

“The victim has sustained burn injuries on her neck, upper chest and shoulder and has been sent to Guwahati for further treatment. Her friend also sustained injuries on her shoulder,” Lakhimpur’s Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh said.

According to reports, the accused youth’s family had went to the girl’s house some time back with a proposal of marriage but her family turned it down.

“We are yet to get the victim’s statement due to her condition. But prima facie it seems to be the outcome of a relationship gone sour,” Singh said.

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab the accused as well as the driver of the car. The abandoned vehicle has been located in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and a police team sent to recover it.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times