7 Year Old Girl From Manipur to Address UN in the 6th Session of Global Platform for Disaster Risks Reduction

NET Bureau

A girl from Manipur Licypriya Kangujam is all set to address the United Nations in the Sixth Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risks Reduction 2019 to be held from 13 – 17 May 2019 in United Nations Headquarter, Geneva, Switzerland under the theme of “Resilience Dividend: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Societies”.

Licypriya Kangujam is 7 years old currently studying in Class 2 Standard. She is the youngest participant of the World invited and convened by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) and the Government of Switzerland. She will represent all children and young people of Asia and the Pacific. She is currently working as Child Disaster Risks Reduction Advocate in International Youth Committee (IYC).

The UN Global Platform for Disaster Risks Reduction 2019 is expected to host over 3,000 delegates and participants from 140 countries, governmental and intergovernmental organisations, United Nations and international organisations, and stakeholder groups including National Societies of Red Cross and Red Crescent Organisations, Children and Youth, Civil Society and Community Practitioners, Women, Parliamentarians, Local Authorities, Science and Technology and Academia, Private Sector, Media, Disability. She said, “I get scared when on television I see people suffering and dying because of earthquakes, floods, and tsunami. I cry when I see children losing their parents or people becoming homeless due to dangers of disasters. I urge everyone to join their hands, minds, and passions to create a better world for all of us.” It may be mentioned that she was also invited in 2018 Asia Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risks Reduction in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 3 – 7 July 2018. She traveled over 8 countries in her life to represent India in various capacities.