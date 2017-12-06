Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Girl’s Charred Body Found in Guwahati, Three Arrested

Girl’s Charred Body Found in Guwahati, Three Arrested
December 06
10:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The charred body of a college girl was found in the bathroom of her classmate’s house in Guwahati and three members of the family were arrested in connection with it, police said on Tuesday.

She was found on Monday evening and was rushed to a hospital, which declared her dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner(West) of Guwahati Police Amitabh Basumatary said.

The girl was identified as Sweta Agarwal, a fifth semester student of KC Das Commerce College and a resident of Paltan Bazar. She was found in the bathroom of the house of her classmate in Shantipur area, he said.

“After preliminary investigation, we have arrested the friend, his mother and sister for their suspected role in the possible murder,” Basumatary said.

KC Das Commerce College Principal Ghanashyam Nath said the girl was a brilliant student and had appeared in an ongoing examination on Monday. She was the state topper in the commerce stream in the Higher Secondary examinations of 2015.

Students of the college went to Bharalu police station and demanded strictest punishment to the culprits. A group of residents of Paltan Bazar area came out to the street to protest.

-PTI

Tags
KC Das Commerce College
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.