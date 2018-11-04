Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Girls in a Punjab School Stripped by Teachers

Girls in a Punjab School Stripped by Teachers
November 04
20:00 2018
NET Bureau

Some students at a government girls’ school in Punjab’s Fazilka district were allegedly stripped by teachers to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad after one was found discarded in the school toilet. A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.

Two teachers were transferred and an inquiry was ordered after the matter was brought to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The teachers were trying to find out who was wearing a sanitary napkin after one was found in the school toilet, officials said.

Instead, they said, the teachers should have educated the students on proper disposal of sanitary napkins.

The chief minister directed Education Secretary Krishan Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take further action as necessary.

The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents, found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers.

A government spokesperson said further disciplinary action, according to rules, will be taken after the students’ statements are recorded and the inquiry report received.

Singh asked the education secretary to personally monitor the investigation and update him with the final report on Monday.

SOURCE: Yahoo

