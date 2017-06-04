Girls Outshine Boys in Manipur Class 10 Results

Girls outshone boys in the Manipur board Class 10 examination 2017 results. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) declared the results on Saturday evening in Imphal with slight improvement in the pass percentage. However, no students from the government run school could make it to the first 20 toppers’ list.

Declaring the results, Manipur Education minister, Th Ragheshyam Singh said the pass percentage has gone up to 66.70 percent from last year’s 65.37 percent.

Priyanka Moirangthem of Nirmalabas School, Imphal has made it to the top rank by scoring 567 out of 600 total marks followed Thounaojam Joylity Devi of Eureka Academy. Thounaojam got second position by scoring 562 marks while Laishram Librada Singh of Sacred Heart School, Yairipok and Shaha Minhaz of Tiny Tot’s School, Imphal got third positions by scoring 561 marks.

Altogether 34,829 students appeared in this year’s Class 10 examination out of which 23,232 student passed the examination. The pass percentage of the private schools is recorded at 74 while government and ‘government aided’ schools recorded 45.70 and 51.15 percent respectively.

Thoubal district recorded the highest pass percentage with 79.82 percent followed by Tamenglong district with 73.08 percent and then Chandel district with 72.58 percent, Ukhrul district with 70.62 percent, Imphal West district 65.48 percent, Bishnupur with 62.51 percent, Senapati district with 59.63 percent and Imphal East district with 59.38 percent.

-Newmai News Network