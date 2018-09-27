Glam it Up with Conventions

August Edition, Fashion

Spicing up traditional wears with contemporary styles has become the order of the day. Following this very trend a young designer, Sello Sangma, from Meghalaya has attempted to combine traditional Garo aesthetics with contemporary designs. Jupitora G. Momin tells us more.

First Words

Coming from Tura, a small town in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, Sello’s mind was set on designing since her childhood. Since nobody encouraged her to the designing she by herself took the decision to pursue designing as her career and eventually decided to follow her dreams.

She started her career by taking a course on Dress Making at Regional Vocational Training Institute, Tura, Meghalaya, and later atJowai Polytechnic for costume design. She has also done her course on Merchandising, in Triage Overseas, Delhi and something on Rajasthan. After completing her courses, she came to Guwahati to pursue another course in designing in international fashion designing.

Inspiration

Inspired by Garo festivals like Wangala, Rugala and traditional attires, Sello created her folk-fusion designs.

“People look for timeless aesthetics love to wear designer clothes. So, I thought why not create a symbiosis of tradition and the latter-day designs because this combination is refreshing!”, revealed an excited Sello.

Sello’s forte lies in her experimentations with‘Dakmanda or Daksari’, which is a traditional attire of the Garo tribe. The garments are cotton handloom and accessorized by the traditional feathered headgear called ‘kotip’ and ‘dome’ (feather), ‘rikgitok’ (necklace), ‘sengki’ (waistband) and ‘natapsi’ (earring) etc. Her collections are perfect for parties as well for casual wear.

Concluding Remarks

Designers like Sello are encouraging people to broaden their fashion outlook by giving them more alternatives. She is actively working to expand her vistas of creation and hopes to be one of the known names in the history of fashion.