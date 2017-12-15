Global Investors’ Summit: Assam Expects Investments from Asean Nations

Assam expects investments in Tourism, Information Technology, Agriculture, Food Processing, Energy and Pharmaceutical sectors from across the globe, especially Asean member-nations, in the state’s first global investors’ summit on February 3-4, 2018.

At a press conference in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday also announced allocation of Rs 100 crore for improving air connectivity with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member-countries and other foreign destinations.

Stating that ministers and officials from the Assam government had already visited the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and many other countries for holding roadshows, Sonowal said they had received a positive response from both industry and diaspora.

“The vision of the summit is to build an economic development model that links the North East India with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Asean members,” said Sonowal while addressing the media on “Advantage Assam: Global Investors Summit 2018″, to be hosted under the banner of Advance Assam.

Asked about the investments he is expecting during the two-day summit, Sonowal told IANS: “Already, we have received a business investment of Rs 6,500 crore after the BJP government came to power. Most of the investments have come from Patanjali and Dabur, among others.”

“During our roadshows, we have already been promised investments. the investors will accordingly invest after the summit is held,” Sonowal told IANS.

Earlier in the day, he met some ambassadors of Asean countries and other important strategic partners of India, such as Germany, Turkey, Israel, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and urged them to send their business delegates to the summit.

Sonowal apprised the envoys of the state’s turnaround into a growing economy and drew their attention to Assam’s business and investment-friendly climate.

After the Chief Minister’s one-on-one interaction with Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu, Sonowal said he had invited investments from Japan and offered his total and unconditional support in this regard.

Following his interaction with Sonowal, Ambassador of Singapore Lim Thuan Kuan said: “Assam has a lot of advantages for business and our companies are very interested in the prevailing opportunities in Assam.”

“The state government is committed to creating a congenial eco-system for attracting investments and is already working for creating the desired skilled manpower and ensuring complete ease of doing business,” said Sonowal, who was accompanied by state Minister for Industries and Commerce Chandramohan Patowari and Chief Secretary V.K. Pipersenia.

The Chief Minister announced that the Assam government had also started work on the 65-storey twin Global Trade Centre, “which will be a symbol of trade and business in the Gateway to South East Asia”.

“We are also trying for better Internet connectivity to the north-eastern states through Bangladesh’ Cox Bazar. Once completed, it will change the digital and industrial scenario in the entire North East.

“The tremendous potential of the human resources of the region, particularly our youngsters in the field of IT will help us in building a strong IT hub,” said Sonowal. According to Sonowal, apart from the Asean members, Afghanistan, Slovenia, Germany, Turkey and many other nations across the globe will participate in the summit.

