GNC for Post–Poll Alliance on Demand of ‘Garoland’

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Garo National Council (GNC) not seen as a formidable force may play a pivotal role post elections in Meghalaya, if they manage to win few seats. The party is clear on its stance of a separate homeland for the Garos.

The late leader of GNC Clifford Marak made several move to raise the issue of Garoland but it had no takers in the assembly. In an event of a fractured mandate, the party pins hope that they may able to push their agenda on the talking terms.

In 2015, the party managed to win three seats in the district council election and is contesting in six seats in the upcoming polls.

Boston Marak, the current chief executive member (CEM) of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), elected on a National People’s Party (NPP) ticket in 2015, in a sort of drama shifted his loyalty to lend his support to the Congress party and was elevated to the post of CEM last year.

A week ago he joined the oldest regional party of the region GNC to contest the election from Salmanpara constituency and will be pitted against the sitting Congress legislator Winnerson D. Sangma (Congress ticket probable) and NPP candidate Ian Botham K. Sangma.

His move had surprised many as a person who had supported the Congress on a drop of a hat shifted his loyalty and allegiance to GNC to contest the polls. When asked, Boston says, “I had never joined the Congress party but had extended my support to form the executive committee of the district council”.

He even went on to the extend of saying that politicians are like “snake” and have to shed their skin and adapt to situation if need arises. “My supporters and followers wanted me to contest election, so I had no other option”.

When asked, if the incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma with whom he shares close proximity was not upset over his move, Boston said, “Politician are broad minded. I am not a rubber stamp and am not dictated by anybody”.

“Garoland” is the agenda for GNC and the party has been fighting successive election on the issue. He says that the issue of Garoland is close to his heart. “I respect and regard my uncle Purno Sangma’s dream. He was in favour of small states and had raised the issue in Parliament several times”, Boston added.

He is of the view that the demand for at least 25 new states in the country including Bodoland and Gorkhaland would become a reality if all the organisations come together.

GNC has post-poll alliance with United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), a regional party from Khasi hills.

Boston remarked that if they manage to win at least three seats they would bargain with any party that would lead to form the government and put their demand for “Garoland” in their table.

“We are willing to partner with any party who is willing to accept our demand”, Boston added. He also expressed his surprise as to why NPP was not talking about “Garoland”. He had contested the 2013 assembly election and lost to Winnerson D. Sangma, the sitting legislator of the Congress party.