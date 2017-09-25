Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

GNLA Chief’s Close Aides Surrender

September 25
11:27 2017
Relentless crackdown by Meghalaya Police and lack of money forced two close aides of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) chief, Sohan D Shira to come overground and lay down their arms.

The two aides of Sohan Shira surrendered with arms on Sunday at the Williamnagar Police Station in East Garo Hills. The duo from the 6th batch of the outfit has been identified as Chanchan G Momin (Gongaram, Teenfoot, 22 years) of Rapdikgre and Challang C Marak (Rongpak, 21) of Adugre. They surrendered in front of the acting SP, Ringrang TG Momin.

Challang had been amongst the security detail of Sohan and was part of the inner circle. “They stated that as it was getting very difficult in the jungle to survive due to continued operations, they laid down arms.

Further they did not have any money as the entire cash that had been gained earlier by the outfit through extortion was being handled by Sohan himself,” said Momin.

“They also said that none of the cadres of the outfit wanted to remain with him anymore and were only looking for an opportunity to flee from the outfit,” Momin added.

The duo surrendered with a pistol and a revolver.

-NNN

