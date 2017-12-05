GNLA Commander-in-Chief Spotted in Garo Hills, 2 Cadres Surrender

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Two cadres of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), who were with the commander-in-chief Sohan D. Shira surrendered before Meghalaya police in Baghmara, South Garo Hills on Sunday.

The duo has been identified as Mahat Sangma, 22 and Abat Momin, 22.

On November 16, during a police raid at Halwa Atong village, near remote Rongara, along India – Bangladesh border, the cadres who were camping with Shira got separated.

The surrendered cadres joined the outfit in July this year and had been with Shira.

“We launched a raid at the village but the cadres managed to flee taking advantage of thick forest and darkness. We could not fire upon due to presence of civilian population around the village”, said Abraham Sangma, superintendent of police, South Garo Hills.

Police said that the duo trekked through the forest for four days and managed to reach Gittimggre, about 60 km east of Halwa Atong, where the church organisation convinced them to surrender.

“Church leaders contacted us and they were brought to Baghmara where they formally surrendered yesterday”, the SP added.

No weapons were present with the surrendered cadre.

Police are questioning the duo to get information on Sohan and his movement in Garo hills. A recent picture of Sohan’s movement in South Garo Hills was found from the cadres mobile.