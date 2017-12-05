Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

GNLA Commander-in-Chief Spotted in Garo Hills, 2 Cadres Surrender

GNLA Commander-in-Chief Spotted in Garo Hills, 2 Cadres Surrender
December 05
12:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Two cadres of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), who were with the commander-in-chief Sohan D. Shira surrendered before Meghalaya police in Baghmara, South Garo Hills on Sunday.

The duo has been identified as Mahat Sangma, 22 and Abat Momin, 22.

On November 16, during a police raid at Halwa Atong village, near remote Rongara, along India – Bangladesh border, the cadres who were camping with Shira got separated.

The surrendered cadres joined the outfit in July this year and had been with Shira.

“We launched a raid at the village but the cadres managed to flee taking advantage of thick forest and darkness. We could not fire upon due to presence of civilian population around the village”, said Abraham Sangma, superintendent of police, South Garo Hills.

Police said that the duo trekked through the forest for four days and managed to reach Gittimggre, about 60 km east of Halwa Atong, where the church organisation convinced them to surrender.

“Church leaders contacted us and they were brought to Baghmara where they formally surrendered yesterday”, the SP added.

No weapons were present with the surrendered cadre.

Police are questioning the duo to get information on Sohan and his movement in Garo hills. A recent picture of Sohan’s movement in South Garo Hills was found from the cadres mobile.

Tags
GNLAGNLA Commander-in-ChiefSohan D Shira
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.