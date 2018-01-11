Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

GNLA Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gunned Down in Meghalaya

GNLA Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gunned Down in Meghalaya
January 11
22:13 2018
A top commander of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) was killed on Thursday when security forces raided his hideout in Meghalaya, police said.

Matchallang Sangma alias Vietnam, the deputy commander-in-chief of the GNLA, was killed in a gun battle when police burst into the makeshift jungle camp outside Bawe Duragre village, on the southern Bank of the Simsang river, 20 km from Williamnagar, the district headquarters of East Garo Hills.

“We launched an operation in the area based on a tip-off that some members of the group were taking shelter there,” said district police officer Ringrang Momin.

Sangma was wanted in several cases of extortion, kidnappings and murders in Garo Hills and parts of West Khasi Hills. The Special Weapons and Tactics and SF-10 commandos are conducting a combing operation to flush out the militants.

An AK rifle along with ammunition, Chinese-made hand grenades, Bangladeshi currency notes and incriminating documents were recovered from the site, the officer said.

-IANS

GNLAGNLA Deputy Commander-in-ChiefMatchallang SangmaVietnamWilliamnagar
