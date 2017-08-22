Tue, 22 Aug 2017

GNLA Hideout Busted, Drone Recovered in Meghalaya

GNLA Hideout Busted, Drone Recovered in Meghalaya
August 22
21:16 2017
A hideout of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) was busted on Tuesday and a drone besides explosives were recovered, police said.

“A special operation team raided the hideout in Riangdim-Nongdawak forest area in West Khasi Hills district,” Meghalaya police chief Swaraj Bir Singh told IANS. No militant was arrested in the raid, he added.

During the search operation in the hideout, Singh said the raiding police party recovered one UAV drone, an inflatable boat with three life jackets, 82 rounds of live ammunition, two claymore mines, one tent besides incriminating documents.

“It is another major blow for the group and the operation against it will continue,” Singh said.

The Garo National Liberation Army, fighting for a separate Garoland in western Meghalaya, has forged an alliance with the United Liberation Front of Assam and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

-IANS

