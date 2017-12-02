GNLA Rebel Surrenders Before BSF in Tura

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

A Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) cadre David Ch. Marak on Saturday surrendered before 58 Battalion BSF at Tura in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills. Marak has been an active cadre of the militant outfit, who held the command of West Khasi Hills district. He said that he had joined the outfit, as he was disturbed with the highhandedness of the Meghalaya police.

Marak is from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills. He said that he was compelled to leave the outfit for two reason – one that his family members were constantly being harassed by the Meghalaya police and secondly that he was not happy as the GNLA movement for a separate homeland was not being materialized. He said that he wants to lead a normal life.

BSF Commandant of 58 Battalion in Tura N Ganguly said that he was motivated by them to leave the insurgent movement and come forward to join the national mainstream. Ganguly said that BSF would support him in his endeavour so that he can leave a normal life once again.

Marak, 24 had joined the outfit in October 2015. He had undergone training in Garo hills. He surrendered a Chinese made sniffer rifle and 106 round of live ammunition. He said that in his two year struggle with the outfit he has never came in contact with the commander-in-chief of the outfit Sohan D. Shira.

Sohan D. Shira is one of the most wanted militant of Meghalaya. The chairman of the outfit Champion Sangma, a former DSP in Meghalaya police is currently lodged in Shillong jail.