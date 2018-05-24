GOC, 2 Mountain Division Calls on Arunachal CM

General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), 2 Mountain Division, Major General Gajinder Singh called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his offices in Itanagar on Thursday and discussed on issues related to army presence and its activities in the eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Maj Gen Singh, who heads the 2 Mountain Division of the Indian Army based at Dinjan in Tinsukia district of Assam bordering Arunachal, sought intervention of the state government in facilitating coordination between state police, central para-military forces and the army especially in counter-insurgency operations, particularly along the inter-state boundary. He said intelligence sharing and logistic support from the state machinery is of utmost necessity for successful operations for tackling cross-border insurgency.

The GOC assured the army’s commitment towards welfare and safety of civilians at times of operations and said the army was ever-ready to lend its assistance for welfare measures through medical camps, pre-recruitment trainings, etc.

Khandu assured the GOC that the state government gave top-most priority to safety and security of its citizens and is committed to cooperate with the army in all its endeavours. He appreciated the 2 Mountain Division for conducting the first ever recruitment rally at Jairampur in Changlang district and hoped that more would follow, especially in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

To the requests of the GOC regarding camping facilities, firing ranges and land acquisition, the Chief Minister said that all these issues would be taken up with the concerned officials and resolved.

He requested Singh to take up more and extensive programs for the local residents that would not only benefit them but also work as a confidence building measure. “We are proud of the Indian Army and always ready to be of any help,” the Chief Minister added.