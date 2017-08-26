Sat, 26 Aug 2017

GOC-in-C (East) Meets Assam CM and Governor

August 26
12:17 2017
The GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Abhay Krishna on Friday called on the Assam governor and chief minister during his maiden visit to the state after taking over the reins of the eastern region of the Indian Army.

The Army Commander called on the Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Assam Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, said a defence press release.

He also met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and apprised him of the actions taken by the Indian Army in coordination with other central and state security agencies towards maintenance of peace and tranquility in the state.

He also discussed with the chief minister the actions taken in the wake of the recent floods and other humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities being undertaken by the Army in the region.

Lt Gen Abhay Krishna has a wide experience of service in the north eastern region in addition to his tenures across the length and breath of the country.

-PTI

Lt Gen Abhay Krishna
