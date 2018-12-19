Godrej and SEEDS Showcase Safer homes in Golaghat

NET Bureau

SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) today announced the completion of their resilience building programme in Golaghat district, Assam. Golaghat was one of the worst-affected areas in the state during the floods of 2017. In association with the Godrej Group, SEEDS undertook work on housing, hygiene and water in the district, reaching out to over 6,000 people.

The programme adopted an owner-driven approach, empowering house owners to take the lead in the design and construction. The 81 shelters enabled by SEEDS, withstood the fury of floods in 2018 and provided a safe haven for 400 people across 14 villages.

Talking about the programme, Dr. Vikas Goswami, Head of Sustainability – Godrej Industries Limited and Associated Companies said, “Assam faces the fury of floods year after year. Considering the havoc that rains cause in the region, our joint effort looks at a more holistic approach to rehabilitation. We are not only supporting families to rebuild their homes but also including disaster risk reduction workshops, and WaSH camps. We are hopeful that this community-led approach of providing both skills and safer buildings will have a longer-term impact on the Golaghat communities. It is a step towards building resilience against future disasters.”

Expanding on the design approach to the programme, Anshu Sharma, Co-Founder, SEEDS said, “Golaghat experiences flooding every monsoon season and local communities have evolved ways to live with such risks. With this is mind, a team of our dedicated architects worked with local families to come up with a hybrid housing design. This married modern technology with local traditional architecture. The test came when the area faced heavy flooding during the monsoon earlier this year. The houses stood dry above the flood level, saving the families a repeat of their annual misery.”

Studies were carried out to ascertain possible flood levels in the various locations where houses were to be rebuilt. Accordingly, appropriate high stilts made of reinforced concrete and firm foundations ensured that the structures stood strong even after being submerged for several days. The houses were built by local artisans using bamboo that grows abundantly in the area and is strong and suitable for construction.

The use of materials, all sourced from within a 6-km radius, made the programme truly local, increasing sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint. All of these translate into time, money and assets saved. At the same time, there is a considerable social dimension that comes through from the community-led process, the involvement of communities and the learning that gets left behind to help prevent future risk.

While the mainstay of the rehabilitation program was to implement flood resistant shelters in the district, the approach of looking at the broader housing ecosystem – particularly with regard to water, sanitation and hygiene – has ensured a positive impact on health as well.

The programme has been an inspiration to others in the intervention villages and beyond, reinstating faith in traditional and eco-friendly ways of building and living.