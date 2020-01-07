Golaghat youth Simanta Saikia released from Pakistani jail

NET Bureau

Simanta Saikia, a resident of Merapani Nabagram of Golaghat district, will be returning home after more than one year of imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. He was arrested by the Maritime Security Agency for allegedly violating Pakistani territorial waters on October 28 last year.

He was lodged in Malir district jail in Lahore. In this context, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia and BJP leader Jayanta Goswami went to his house in Merapani to enquire about the overall condition of the family. Later, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia raised the issue twice in the Assembly and demanded the Central Government to take immediate measures to bring Srimanta Saikia, along with 20 other fishermen, back from Pakistani jail.

The Home Department of Assam vide letter no. SBVII/573/2019/2 replied that police had taken up the matter of release of the fishermen lodged in a Pakistani jail. Finally, as per the report, after their release, the fishermen were handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border. The family members of Simanta Saikia were overjoyed after they received the news of his release and thanked MLA Mrinal Saikia and BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Goswami for taking up the issue.

