Golap Rabha from Assam bags Mr World 2018 Title

Pallabi Dutta Baruah

While the fever of the India-West Indies ODI match was sweeping the nation and the state, Golap Rabha, a resident of Boko (Kamrup), Assam bagged the title of Mr. World 2018 in the WBBF Championship of Bodybuilding competition held at Lithuania, Europe. It was held from 19th to 21st October 2018. Golap Rabha has participated in three events of the competition, viz, Men Bodybuilding, Men Muscle Model and Pro Mr. World in 80kgs in which he has succeeded in acquiring Gold in all the three events.

Hailing from a small town and a financially weak family background, achieving this feat was no easy task for Rabha. But with hard work, dedication, and belief in himself, he overcame all hurdles and achieved success. After HSLC, he completely dedicated himself in professional bodybuilding

“I started giving wings to my dreams from 2008 where I was able to grab the titles of Junior Mr. Assam and Junior Mr. Kamrup. The fire in me in achieving my dream did not stop here. This grew even more forcefully and was able to win the titles of Mr. Assam, Mr. Kamrup, Mr. Fittech Classic in 2013 and Mr. India in 2017”, said Rabha.

Inspired and encouraged by his teacher Mr. Jiten Kalita, he started exercising regularly doing his regular exercises and participated at the state-level competitions in which he failed.

But these failures had made him even stronger to compete. Rabha added that his next target is to grab the title for Mr. Olympia Amateur which is shortly going to be held in Mumbai