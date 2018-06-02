Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 02 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Gold Bars Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized in Manipur

Gold Bars Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized in Manipur
June 02
22:13 2018
Customs officials on Saturday seized eight gold bars worth Rs 10 lakhs from two suspected smugglers in Imphal.

Rajkumar Dorendrajit, assistant commissioner of Customs Division said: “After receiving a tip-off, the anti-smuggling unit launched a search operation in some buildings located on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

“We confiscated eight gold bars weighing 1.32 kg. The value of the contraband gold in the local market is around Rs 10 lakhs.”

The two suspected smugglers, identified as Arun Kumar and Raj Kumar Sahu from Bihar, have been taken into custody. The Customs Division has been seizing a staggering quantity of gold from several international smugglers.

Dorendrajit disclosed that they bring the gold bars and biscuits from Myanmar.

-IANS

gold barsManipur Gold Bars
